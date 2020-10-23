Cat falls into bathtub by accident, its reaction is hilarious. Watch

Many pet parents could attest to the fact that it is very seldom that their beloved furry little children get excited for a bath. This kitty’s reaction to accidentally encountering some water, then, makes a whole lot of sense. However, this expectedness doesn’t reduce the video’s hilarity quotient. To say that the recording is amusing might be an understatement.

Posted on Reddit on October 22, this clip is almost 10 seconds long. “Khajiit makes a terrible mistake,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video opens to the shot of a black-and-brown furred feline hanging out by a bathtub which is slightly filled. It tries to reach for a toy inside the tub and accidentally slips in.

The cat’s reaction to its paws touching the water may be the perfect illustration of the phrase “Uh-oh”. What follows is even more entertaining.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has almost 17,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here are some words that Redditors left under the share for the startled cat. One person said, “He sat there for a moment contemplating what happened”.

Another individual wrote, “Someone needs to put the Looney Tunes bongo sound effect that plays when someone’s trying to run but failing to gain traction, over this”. Now, who wouldn’t want to see that video?

“The laughter makes it sweeter,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did the cat named Khajiit’s derpy actions leave you in splits too?

