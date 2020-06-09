Cat finds itself a cozy spot to nap in. But can you find it?

Sections
On this book shelf you see lots of books, a television, some plants but what may be hard to spot is the cat hiding in plain sight.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on Twitter by Kate Hinds. (Twitter/@katehinds)

Trust cats to find the smallest most uncomfortable spots to rest in. From tiny boxes to small shelves, cats are fans of the ‘if I fits, I sits’ policy when it comes to finding a spot to rest in. This cat, in a viral tweet, is no different. It’s gone and plonked itself somewhere in this book shelf and now it’s your job to find it.

Twitter user Kate Hinds shared a picture of a huge bookshelf in her home with a caption, “Today in find the cat.”

On this bookshelf you see lots of books, a television, some plants but what may be hard to spot is the cat hiding in plain sight. Take a look at this picture and tell us how much time it takes you to find the feline.



Since being shared on June 7, the tweet has collected over 2 lakh likes and more than 45,000 retweets - and still counting. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions ranging from guesses to people’s own experiences with their cats who also love to hide in random spots.



“Now I want a cat,” comments an individual. “This was fun,” comments another.

We’re not sure if the spot was just too comfy or it’s the spell of the books that made the kitty sleepy but that’s its spot - what can you do about it.

What do you think about this cat and its hideout?

