Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch

Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch

This cat’s facial expression may be the definition of guilty.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat looking guilty. (Reddit/@ManagerGrim76)

You don’t need to open the dictionary to look up the word ‘busted’, this cat’s face may do the job perfectly. That is just how guilty this feline looks over being caught messing around with a loofah.

Posted on Reddit on June 15, this clip titled, “Busted,” is just under 10 seconds long.

The recording is shot from a distance and shows the camera person peering into the shower area of a bathroom. This is when viewers come face-to-face with a feline sitting atop a bathtub. The kitty has a paw stuck in a loofah hanging from the valve.

The cat soon realises that it has an audience. It turns abruptly to look at the intruder. While maintaining deep eye-contact with the camera, it removes its paw from the loofah. What makes the video all the more entertaining to watch is the cat’s expression that yells, “uh-oh”.



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video has garnered more than 26,000 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I can explain,” trying to decode the feline’s facial expression. While another individual wrote, “He removes his paw like: ‘Nope. I did nothing. Nothing happened here’”.

“Cat in headlights,” read one comment. To which a Reddit user responded with, “Videos of cats getting caught red-handed are great”. Did they mean, ‘red-pawed’?

“Love the brief pause before the paw lift at the end,” declared somebody on the subreddit. While another comment stated, “He dropped that like a hot potato”. The kitty really did.

What are your thoughts on this derpy cat?

Also Read | Derpy cat is startled by the new kitten. Watch cute video

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur HSLC Result 2020: BSEM 10th results declared at bosem.in, here’s direct link
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Tofu goes mainstream in the US thanks to Big Meat’s Covid-19 crisis
Jun 15, 2020 14:11 IST
Team India’s top five wicket takers in ICC World Cup
Jun 15, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.