Cat gets startled by a Roomba. Netizens wonder how the feline didn’t see it coming

This feline, named Archer, had no idea what was coming for him.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:28 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat named Archer. (Reddit/@a_glass_of_milk)

Those familiar with kitty nature know that cats are agile but they’re also derpy. The dichotomy in their attitude maybe what frequently makes them so entertaining to watch and hang out with. This video of a feline getting startled by a Roomba illustrates this notion perfectly and it makes for an incredibly fun watch too.

Posted on Reddit on August 20, the clip is merely five seconds long. However, each one of those five seconds is especially humorous. “Apparently Archer couldn’t hear the Roomba sneaking up on him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a tangerine furred-feline, named Archer, sitting on a carpeted floor. The cat seems to be basking in the sunlight, which is coming in through a window. A Roomba is vacuuming the floor at some distance from the animal. A few seconds into the video, the machine moves towards the feline who seems to be incredibly unaware of this movement. But before the cat can become aware of the cleaning device making its way towards him, it is already too late.

Check out Archer’s derpy reaction in the recording below:



Apparently Archer couldn’t hear the roomba sneaking up on him from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has accumulated nearly 10,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about the share. One person said, “He didn’t know he was in the danger zone”. Another individual wrote, “Now this is pure,” along with a laughing emoji.

“He’s helping build the Roomba’s confidence so it becomes a better hunter,” read one funny comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

