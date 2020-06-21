Cat goes on a hike, gets startled by hoomans stepping on a stick. Watch

Sections
The feline really did do a double-take to find that infamous noise-producing stick.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows tangerine furred feline on a red coloured leash. (Reddit/@krrcjr121612)

It seems as if startled cats hold a special place in the Internet’s heart. The reason behind this obsession may be wary from enthusiast to enthusiast. However, one thing is evident: the stranger the object of startlement, the better the startling. If you’re a startled cat content connoisseur and believe in the notion mentioned above, then this video is a must-watch for you.

Posted to Reddit on June 21, the video is less than 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Hiking boy got startled by me stepping on a stick”. When the cat parent says ‘startled’, they mean ‘startled’.

The recording shows a tangerine-furred feline on a red coloured leash. The kitty is walking up a hiking trail. It sniffs around a bit and takes in the surroundings. Abruptly, the cat’s hooman steps on a stick which produces a breaking sound. This noise is enough to send the kitty flying in the air and back on its toes in a matter of seconds.

We aren’t cat whisperers, but that expression definitely meant, “Who was that?” Watch the video to see if you agree with us.



Hiking boy got startled by me stepping on a stick! from r/StartledCats

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has collected over 10,600 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Hwaah! What was that? Nothing? Alright... WWAZAAAH!” when trying to guess the kitty’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “I chucked and startled my cat instead”. There were many chuckles from our side as well.

What are your thoughts on this ‘spooked’ little feline?

