Cat got put into the ‘pouting corner’ over doing something cheeky. Watch

As exciting as being a cat parent may sound, it is a role that comes along with a whole lot of responsibilities. One isn’t just at the receiving end of unwitting cuddles when their felines are feeling particularly generous but also some unsolicited scowls. This video of a kitty sitting in the ‘pouting corner’ after having been told off by its hooman showcases just that.

Posted on Reddit on July 3, the clip is merely 5 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “He got in trouble, so I made this sign”.

The film opens with a paper sign taped to the bed. It reads, “I am pouting,” and has a downward pointing arrow drawn on the same. Suddenly, the camera descends under the bed to reveal a tangerine-and-white furred feline. To say the kitty looks grumpy would be an understatement. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the video for yourself here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 10,500 upvotes and nearly 50 positive comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “That bread loaf looks very upset”.

Another individual inquired, “What did he do?”. To this, the original poster responded with, “He went on my dad’s leather chair and started to have a good scratching fest... despite his multiple scratching posts four feet away”. Wow, that kind of behaviour is a straight route to the pouting corner, we assume.

“Grumpo,” read one comment. A Reddit user remarked, “So adorable”.

What are your thoughts on this real-life grumpy cat?

