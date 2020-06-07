Sections
Cat interrupts House of Lords committee meeting, netizens are loving its don’t care cattitude

The video shows one of the members smiling at the cute intruder and ends with the speaker greeting the feline with, ‘Welcome cat’.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Leo the cat intruded a Zoom meeting with the UK House of Lords committee. (Twitter/@MattKorris)

After a fair dose of cat videos on the Internet, one thing is pretty clear that there are no boundaries that these furry beings cannot cross. One such cat has yet again proved that boundaries are not applicable for the feline community by showing up right in the middle of an important UK Parliament committee’s Zoom meeting.

Posted on Twitter by Matt Korris, a clerk in the UK House of Lords, a clip of the incident shows a woman speaking as she tries to stop a cat from getting on her lap. She is trade expert Sally Jones who was presenting evidence over the call, reports BBC.

As the video goes on, Jones apologises to her colleagues and takes her pet cat Leo on her lap. The video then shows one of the members smiling at the cute intruder and ends with the speaker greeting the feline with, ‘Welcome cat’.

“How to handle an unexpected intruder like a pro, in the middle of giving evidence to @UKHouseofLords select committee,” reads the caption.



Here’s the full clip for you to laugh at:

The clip has garnered over 91,500 views since being posted on June 4. Netizens were amused at the kitty’s intrusion and found it funny how cats have always decided where they wanted to be.

People also praised Jones her professionalism and she replied with a hilarious answer like a true feline lover.

Here’s how others reacted:

The matter of intrusion is not new for people, especially journalists who are working from home. Ranging from a half-naked dad to a photogenic corgi, they have faced all kinds of uninvited guests.

What do you think of this kitty’s don’t-care cattitude?

