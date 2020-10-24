Sections
Cat ‘learns how to teleport’ after hearing lightning strike. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat. (Reddit/@RockosBos)

Many of us may have thought, at some point or the other, of how cool it would be to be able to teleport. Not only does it assist one in fighting the bad guys, but it is also useful for everyday tasks. For instance, with teleportation one would never be stuck in a traffic jam or wait in a long queue at the airport ever again. If you’re someone who often wishes that they could teleport from one spot to another, then this video of a ‘super’ cat may inspire some envy in you. This kitty may not have actual teleportation skills, but its quick pace may make you think twice about that notion.

Posted on Reddit on October 24, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. “My cat learning teleportation after a lightning strike,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording opens to the shot of a feline sitting on a bed by a window. The kitty continues to look out at the sky when suddenly, lightning strikes. What happens next is magical and mystical, all at once.

My cat learning teleportation after a lightning strike from r/StartledCats



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 31,500 upvotes and nearly 350 comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.



Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Notice her ears perked up a split second before the thunder clapped? Kitty knew something was coming”.

Another individual wrote, “Oh, no poor baby”. To this, the original poster responded, “Don’t worry, she went right back to that spot on the bed 10 minutes later, and there were no more close lighting strikes”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

