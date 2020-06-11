Sections
Cat loses all its cool over some top quality pets. Watch

This feline loves getting *pets* so much that it may be doing a slow-mo somersault out of sheer excitement.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:52 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo shows a hooman sitting on a road petting a white-and-black furred feline. (Reddit/@flywheelwalrus)

On the Internet, cats are usually known as the masters of their own destiny. Maybe this is why videos that capture moments when these furry cuties let hoomans pet them are so beloved. But do you know what is even better than a clip showcasing cat cuddles? A recording that shows a kitty enjoying being pet so much that it actually loses all of its cool.

This almost 10-second-long video was posted on Reddit on June 10. The post has been captioned, “She was enjoying it I guess”.

The film shows a hooman sitting on a road petting a white-and-black furred feline. The kitty, enjoying the scratches, pushes its back upwards to grant the girl better access. The cat goes so high up that it literally topples over.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post has accumulated almost 34,500 upvotes and nearly 400 comments.



She was enjoying it i guess from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “It looks like she blames the girl for falling over”. While another individual wrote, “The cat will levitate if she scratches the front too”. A Flying cat, anyone?

“Excited slow-mo somersault,” read one comment.

Many even tried to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole scratch and topple. “Why did you do that!?” somebody thought the cat would ask the hooman. While another individual commented, “Mmh, more, more, MORE, MOAR... How dare you!” when trying to spell out the feline’s longing for the back scratches.

What are your thoughts on this derpy feline and its slow-mo somersault?

