Cat, named Lily, ‘saves’ her hooman with the power of her cuteness. Watch

Most of our furry little feline friends do a lot for us. They shower us with licks and cuddles whenever they are feeling generous. Additionally, they sometimes even bring us presents from the wild, which may or not be appreciated. This one kitty, named Lily, is going above and beyond her pet duties by helping out her mum. As the latter, according to the cat, is ‘trapped’ inside a room.

This video was posted on Instagram from Lily and her felines sisters’ very own account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Heroes come in all shapes and sizes”.

The recording starts with Lily standing against a door. The kitty is seen standing on its hind legs and meowing loudly at the doorway. “Mother is trapped. I will save her from the door!” reads the text on the screen.

After thinking for a few seconds, Lily decides to use her most significant power, aka her cuteness.. Wondering what we’re talking about? Check out this highly adorable and a little derpy rescue mission:

Since being posted, this clip has received a lot of love. The video currently has over 83,000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Lily, the superhero kitty. One person wrote, “I adore Lily”. We wholeheartedly agree with this notion.

Another individual wrote, “So sweet... cuteness overload”. “Awww this melted my heart,” read one comment. We are swooning over this cat as well.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

