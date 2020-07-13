Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cat, named Lily, ‘saves’ her hooman with the power of her cuteness. Watch

Cat, named Lily, ‘saves’ her hooman with the power of her cuteness. Watch

“Heroes come in all shapes and sizes,” reads the caption of this aptly titled clip.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:13 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Lily. (Instagram/@parkerandlily)

Most of our furry little feline friends do a lot for us. They shower us with licks and cuddles whenever they are feeling generous. Additionally, they sometimes even bring us presents from the wild, which may or not be appreciated. This one kitty, named Lily, is going above and beyond her pet duties by helping out her mum. As the latter, according to the cat, is ‘trapped’ inside a room.

This video was posted on Instagram from Lily and her felines sisters’ very own account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Heroes come in all shapes and sizes”.

The recording starts with Lily standing against a door. The kitty is seen standing on its hind legs and meowing loudly at the doorway. “Mother is trapped. I will save her from the door!” reads the text on the screen.

After thinking for a few seconds, Lily decides to use her most significant power, aka her cuteness.. Wondering what we’re talking about? Check out this highly adorable and a little derpy rescue mission:



Since being posted, this clip has received a lot of love. The video currently has over 83,000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Lily, the superhero kitty. One person wrote, “I adore Lily”. We wholeheartedly agree with this notion.

Another individual wrote, “So sweet... cuteness overload”. “Awww this melted my heart,” read one comment. We are swooning over this cat as well.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Jul 13, 2020 18:29 IST
‘Women’s U-17 WC will be held behind closed doors in worst-case scenario’
Jul 13, 2020 18:30 IST
CA May examination cancelled, to be merged with November cycle: ICAI tells SC
Jul 13, 2020 18:28 IST
Karnataka PUC II Results 2020 tomorrow, here’s all you need to know
Jul 13, 2020 18:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.