Cat named Void dodges feline sibling's attack. Video wows netizens

Cat named Void dodges feline sibling’s attack. Video wows netizens

“His attack was... a-void-ed,” read one punny comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:59 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Void. (Reddit/@mamamalkovich)

If you’ve grown up with a brother or sister, then you know that playful fights are just part and parcel of most sibling relationships. Here is a cat duo who is demonstrating the same. Watching this cat, named Void, dodge an attack from its feline sibling may remind you of a time you merely missed a casual blow from your sibling. You may even be tempted to share this video with your brother or sister with a simple, “Na na na na na”. Kudos if you sang that in your head rather than just reading it.

Posted on Reddit on October 16, this recording is almost 10 seconds long. “Void dodges a vicious attack,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

As the clip begins, viewers come face-to-face with a cat named Void chilling on a bed. Soon, the black-furred feline gets an inkling as to what’s coming for it. The kitty quickly shimmies away as its feline sibling jumps onto the bed. The other kitty misses Void by a few seconds.

Void dodges a vicious attack from r/StartledCats



Now, isn’t that a scenario most people with siblings are used to facing?



Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share has garnered over 11,700 upvotes and over 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “It always amazes me how agile cats are. That second leap by the attack cat was so satisfying”.

Another individual wrote, “Aw, frisky little biscuits”. “His attack was... a-void-ed,” read one punny comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | Kitty gets startled ‘into cat dimension’ by printer. Watch

