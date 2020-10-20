Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat parent builds special room with twin beds for kitties. Even tweeple love it

Cat parent builds special room with twin beds for kitties. Even tweeple love it

Posted on October 18, the initial tweet has collected over 5.3 lakh likes so far - and still very much increasing.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two cat beds. (Twitter/@MaudFeijt)

If you’re an animal lover, prepare to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ over this Twitter thread. It shows the sweetest little bedroom a cat parent put together for her kitties and has prompted others to share similar pictures of rooms they built for their pets.

It all started when Twitter user Maud Feijt shared photos of the room she made for her fur babies. “Today we made our cats a bedroom,” she tweeted along with four pictures of the room with twin beds and her cats checking it out.

She followed it up with another picture showing the felines exploring their new space.



Her tweets soon went viral. Calling it the “best decision ever”, in another tweet she added, “Please stop liking this, my cats will get even more arrogant if they find out they’re famous”.



Well, we say they deserve all the love coming their way.

Posted on October 18, the initial tweet has collected over 5.3 lakh likes so far - and still very much increasing.

Not only have tweeple praised the cat parent’s efforts, it prompted others to share similar rooms they have built for their pets.

“Love that it’s being used! So often with cats they will ignore the beds and sleep balanced on the back of a sofa or similar,” wrote a Twitter user. “Adore this! I’ve got two cats and they ignore every bed I’ve ever bought them and sleep on sofa tops, under shelves etc so this makes me happy,” added another.

Of course some don’t need fancy beds…

“THIS IS INCREDIBLY CUTE,” wrote a Twitter user and that’s how we feel about this thread.

What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | Man builds wooden cabin for dog in backyard, it’s adorable. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak Army redraws Kashmir terror plan, allots tasks to Jaish, LeT and Hizbul
Oct 20, 2020 08:58 IST
AIIMS reports first case of Covid-19-related brain nerve damage in a child
Oct 20, 2020 09:01 IST
In Pak terror plan to use 2 routes, Pathankot airbase attack coordinator is key
Oct 20, 2020 06:58 IST
5 worst-hit states have seen decline in active Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 20, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

China’s leisure spending remains drag on growth amid recovery
Oct 20, 2020 09:25 IST
SRK finally gets back to films, will shoot for Pathan from Nov: report
Oct 20, 2020 09:25 IST
Watch: At 508 kmph, this is now the world’s fastest production car
Oct 20, 2020 09:14 IST
Manish Malhotra recalls costume designing for SRK, Kajol in DDLJ
Oct 20, 2020 09:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.