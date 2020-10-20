Cat parent builds special room with twin beds for kitties. Even tweeple love it

If you’re an animal lover, prepare to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ over this Twitter thread. It shows the sweetest little bedroom a cat parent put together for her kitties and has prompted others to share similar pictures of rooms they built for their pets.

It all started when Twitter user Maud Feijt shared photos of the room she made for her fur babies. “Today we made our cats a bedroom,” she tweeted along with four pictures of the room with twin beds and her cats checking it out.

She followed it up with another picture showing the felines exploring their new space.

Her tweets soon went viral. Calling it the “best decision ever”, in another tweet she added, “Please stop liking this, my cats will get even more arrogant if they find out they’re famous”.

Well, we say they deserve all the love coming their way.

Posted on October 18, the initial tweet has collected over 5.3 lakh likes so far - and still very much increasing.

Not only have tweeple praised the cat parent’s efforts, it prompted others to share similar rooms they have built for their pets.

“Love that it’s being used! So often with cats they will ignore the beds and sleep balanced on the back of a sofa or similar,” wrote a Twitter user. “Adore this! I’ve got two cats and they ignore every bed I’ve ever bought them and sleep on sofa tops, under shelves etc so this makes me happy,” added another.

Of course some don’t need fancy beds…

“THIS IS INCREDIBLY CUTE,” wrote a Twitter user and that’s how we feel about this thread.

What do you think of the tweet?

Also Read | Man builds wooden cabin for dog in backyard, it’s adorable. Watch