Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cat paws at Kindle, gets startled. ‘Is it reading a scary story,’ ask people

Cat paws at Kindle, gets startled. ‘Is it reading a scary story,’ ask people

“Oh that’s a scary story,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 14:09 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat inquisitively pawing at a Kindle. (Reddit/@IsisPapyrus21)

If you’ve recently read a scary novel or watched a horror movie that gave you the heebie-jeebies, then here is a cat video you may deeply relate to.

Posted on Reddit on July 17, the clip is almost 15 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Must be a scary story”.

As the film begins, viewers come face-to-face with a white-and-tangerine furred feline. The kitty is resting its head on a Kindle. The hooman tries to move it and suddenly, the cat jumps back, scared. It then inquisitively taps on the device with its tiny paws, from a distance, and even tries to sniff out the ‘monster’ in the Kindle.

Watch the feline’s derpy actions here:



Must be a scary story. from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has received nearly 9,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the kitty getting startled by the Kindle. Another cat parent shared their own experiences when writing, “I thought that my cat marks my tablet because she puts her nose and whiskers, so maybe she wants it”. It seems like their kitty is an avid reader.

“I love how he kind of carefully bats at it without claws. Very polite,” observed a Reddit user. Another individual said, “Such smol eyes”.

“Oh, that’s a scary story,” read one comment under the post. Somebody proclaimed, “What a handsome lad”. Indeed, this is one good looking cat. We do wonder what this beautiful kitty ‘read’ to have gotten so startled.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | Cat pops a balloon by accident. Its feline sister feels the wrath of the startle

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Kapil Sharma Show resumes shoot after 125 days, watch
Jul 18, 2020 14:29 IST
Are face masks becoming a ‘fashion accessory’? Celebs weigh in
Jul 18, 2020 14:25 IST
Du Plessis donates bat, ODI jersey to raise funds for vulnerable kids’ food
Jul 18, 2020 14:21 IST
Personal assistant charged in dismembered tech CEO’s killing in luxury NY condo
Jul 18, 2020 14:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.