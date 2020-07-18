Cat paws at Kindle, gets startled. ‘Is it reading a scary story,’ ask people

If you’ve recently read a scary novel or watched a horror movie that gave you the heebie-jeebies, then here is a cat video you may deeply relate to.

Posted on Reddit on July 17, the clip is almost 15 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Must be a scary story”.

As the film begins, viewers come face-to-face with a white-and-tangerine furred feline. The kitty is resting its head on a Kindle. The hooman tries to move it and suddenly, the cat jumps back, scared. It then inquisitively taps on the device with its tiny paws, from a distance, and even tries to sniff out the ‘monster’ in the Kindle.

Watch the feline’s derpy actions here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has received nearly 9,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the kitty getting startled by the Kindle. Another cat parent shared their own experiences when writing, “I thought that my cat marks my tablet because she puts her nose and whiskers, so maybe she wants it”. It seems like their kitty is an avid reader.

“I love how he kind of carefully bats at it without claws. Very polite,” observed a Reddit user. Another individual said, “Such smol eyes”.

“Oh, that’s a scary story,” read one comment under the post. Somebody proclaimed, “What a handsome lad”. Indeed, this is one good looking cat. We do wonder what this beautiful kitty ‘read’ to have gotten so startled.

What are your thoughts on the video?

