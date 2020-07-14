Cat pops a balloon by accident. Its feline sister feels the wrath of the startle

The image shows two cats hanging out on a carpeted floor with a balloon. (Reddit/@TeacupPirate)

Some of you may know the feeling of the surprising actions by your siblings that may have caused a few seconds of terror, an accelerated heart rate and general annoyance at your brother or sister. If you’re well familiar with such miniature menacing acts, then you may relate to this cat video a lot.

Posted on Reddit on July 12, this clip is 10 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “She sent her sister to the shadow realm”.

The film shows two felines hanging out on a carpeted floor. A translucent-looking balloon is kept in the middle of the two. The kitty closer to the balloon taps it with its paw a few times. Unsurprising to the audience, the balloon bursts. However, the other cat in the frame is blown away by this tiny blast, literally.

Check out this display of peak startlement here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cat taps’, the post has accumulated over 5,600 upvotes and many hilarious comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the cat sisters startling each other. One person said, “The sunbeam creates an almost perfectly placed ‘burst’ attack cone”. Another individual wrote, “I think you meant that she got transported into the ‘cat dimension’”.

“Nice,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user proclaimed, “Lol! I feel like I need that in slow-mo”. Yes, this feline’s slow descent into the shadow realm sounds like an exceptionally entertaining watch.

What are your thoughts on these kitty sisters?

