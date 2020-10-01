Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat refuses to share Cheetos with parent. Netizens are reminded of Joey

Cat refuses to share Cheetos with parent. Netizens are reminded of Joey

“No touch, this mine,” wrote an Instagram user imagining the cat’s perspective.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 19:17 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This cat doesn’t share food, it seems. (Instagram/@kitty.chloeykenshin)

It’s quite tough to figure out what cats like in particular. From being obsessed with empty boxes to a single sock, felines remain a mystery when it comes to figuring out why they like some things. One video showing a fluffy cat being obsessed with a pack of snacks fits this description perfectly. After watching the clip, you may find it difficult to stop laughing.

Shared from Kenny the cat’s Instagram profile, the clip shows the feline lying down beside a packet of Cheetos. As the clip goes on, a hand, probably of the parent’s tries to touch the packet. The cat, however, swipes away the hand with his paw. Throughout the clip, Kenny makes sure that nobody is able to touch his precious Cheetos.

Check out Kenny’s antics:



Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered more than 1.1 lakh views and over 19,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the Cheetos-loving cat’s possessiveness.



“No means no!” wrote one Instagram user voicing the possible thoughts of Kenny. “Kenny doesn’t share food,” commented another hinting at how the cat’s antics have an uncanny resemblance to popular FRIENDS character Joey.

“No touch, this mine,” said a third. “Soo cute, can I pet him please?” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this greedy cat?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Oct 01, 2020 20:31 IST
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Oct 01, 2020 20:40 IST
KXIP vs MI Live: Ishan Kishan departs, MI lose their third wicket
Oct 01, 2020 20:40 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST

latest news

Adil Hussain bags Best Actor award at for Pareeksha, thanks Prakash Jha
Oct 01, 2020 20:39 IST
Granddad’s note shared with a bucket of baseballs leaves people emotional
Oct 01, 2020 20:39 IST
J-K cops nab 2 drug smugglers in Samba, seize 13 kgs of poppy straw, Rs 27 lakh cash
Oct 01, 2020 20:32 IST
‘My talent has seen me through…’
Oct 01, 2020 20:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.