Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat’s day out: Clip of feline going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of adorable

Cat’s day out: Clip of feline going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of adorable

The cat and his parent’s bicycle adventure will fill your heart with joy.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 20:30 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Pouncey the cat sitting atop the bicycle’s basket. (Reddit/@Pouncey_professor)

The Internet is filled with cat videos which leave people happy and with a smile on their face. This clip of a cat out on an adventure with its pet parent is a perfect inclusion to that list.

Shared by Reddit user @professor_ pouncey, the clip, recorded with a GoPro camera, shows the bicycle adventure of the cat named Pouncey. The video starts with Pouncey’s pet parent asking him to hop on the bicycle. The clip then shows the duo passing through various landscapes, enjoying their ride.

The clip ends with Pouncey getting a lot of pets after their amazing adventure.

“Just my cat riding on my homemade electric bike,” reads the caption alongside the clip.



Take a look at the whole video:

Just my cat riding on my homemade electric bike. from r/aww

Posted on September 22, the clip has garnered over 6,800 upvotes and tons of reactions from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing, others lauded the cat parent for taking such good care of his pet.

Here’s what Redditors had to say:

“Omg, his meows! Amazing kitty and cool bike!” wrote a Reddit user. “I would be too afraid of what could happen to him. Good on you, though! Must be a solid kitty daddy,” commented another. “Ready, Pouncey? Need for SPEED! Hahaha fantastic!” said another.

What are your thoughts on this cat’s adventures?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live - Mayank Agarwal scores maiden IPL ton off 45 balls
Sep 27, 2020 20:44 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Inflated bills: Shimla residents to gherao civic body today
Sep 27, 2020 20:25 IST
Over 2.25 lakh affected across 9 districts as fresh wave of floods hits Assam
Sep 27, 2020 20:24 IST
Video of cat going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of cute
Sep 27, 2020 20:30 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 27, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.