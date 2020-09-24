Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat’s reaction to being scratched is making people wonder if it’s broken

Cat’s reaction to being scratched is making people wonder if it’s broken

“I think this cat is broken,” says the caption shared with the video.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The images shows the cat in question. (Reddit/@sailorpepsi)

The Internet is filled with videos of derpy cats and that people absolutely love to watch. However, some felines even surpass the regular derpiness level prompting many to wonder, “Is that cat broken?” This video, shared on Reddit, shows a cat that fits in that category perfectly – and that too in the funniest way possible.

The clip opens with a cat clinging to a person’s hand and meowing in a way which most may call absolutely weird. Eventually, it becomes clear that the person is scratching the cat and probably as a reaction – which seems to be of satisfaction – the cat is acting in an unusual way.

“I think this cat is broken,” says the caption and it’s not tough understand why.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to chuckle hard:



I think this cat is broken from r/funny

Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the video has gathered close to 48,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, it has also amassed nearly 1,200 comments from people. There were many who pointed that the black furred cat looks like a feline named Salem from a popular television series Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

“Cat.exe has crashed for more options go to scratch post.com” joked a Redditor. “It moves like Salem from Sabrina The Teenage Witch!” expressed another. “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Is the ferret broken? Shall we try restarting it? Watch to let us know

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Sep 24, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
Sep 24, 2020 15:35 IST

latest news

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam
Sep 24, 2020 15:39 IST
Ankita bows out of French Open qualifiers
Sep 24, 2020 15:36 IST
Will not allow BJP leaders in villages: Farm unions
Sep 24, 2020 15:37 IST
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Sep 24, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.