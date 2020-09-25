Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat’s sudden backflip will make you appreciate its true potential. Watch

Cat’s sudden backflip will make you appreciate its true potential. Watch

Perfect TGIF video.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“OP’s cat needs to be on America’s Got Talent,” someone on Reddit suggests. (Reddit/lichtefoef)

It is evident that netizens absolutely adore the four-legged furry creatures called cats. It won’t be wrong to say that the felines not only rule the Internet but dominate people’s hearts too. Maybe that is the reason videos capturing various antics of cats – from clumsy to derpy – get so much love online. Considering that, here is a video of a cat and its unexpected backflip that may simply win you over.

The video is shared with a simple and descriptive caption on Reddit. It reads, “My cat did a flip.” The less than 10 seconds long video shows exactly that.

Sit back and enjoy the video. There’s a chance it will make you chuckle hard:

My cat did a flip from r/funny



Shared on September 20, the video has gathered over 70,000 upvotes and tons of happy comments. While some tried guessing the cat’s perspective, others giggled at the feline’s actions. Many simply chose to use appreciative words.



“For a brief moment, we witnessed the true potential of the creature,” wrote a Redditor. “OP’s cat needs to be on America’s Got Talent,” suggested another. Now that certainly would be an interesting watch.

“Purrfect flip. Absolutely catapulted into the air,” commented a third. “My brain is experiencing the same difficulty comprehending this as when seeing theoretical 4th dimensional shapes,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Sep 25, 2020 20:10 IST
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Sep 25, 2020 19:09 IST
CSK vs DC live: Dhoni’s stumping ends Shaw’s innings, CSK hit back
Sep 25, 2020 20:31 IST
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
Sep 25, 2020 19:33 IST

latest news

Highly detailed map of the human heart created to guide treatments
Sep 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family feels probe is going into different direction: Lawyer
Sep 25, 2020 20:28 IST
Uttarakhand farmers protest farm bills, say ‘leaders weren’t consulted’
Sep 25, 2020 20:32 IST
IPL 2020: DC Vs CSK- DC innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 25, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.