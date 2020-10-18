Cat sees fish swimming video, gets so excited that he can’t hide it. Watch

All of us, at some point in our life, have encountered something which has left us feeling super excited. So much so, that we could hardly contain our happiness and expressed that in quite an animated manner. This video, shared on Reddit, captures a similar reaction of a feline on seeing a video of fish swimming on a laptop.

“He is so excited and he just can’t hide it,” reads the perfectly put caption of the post. The clip exactly shows what the caption describes.

The video was initially shared back on October 7 on the cat named Leo’s personal Instagram profile. It was shared with the caption “Just wiggle, wiggle, wiggle! Leo’s first reaction to watching the fishies swim.”

It starts with the cat intently looking at a laptop screen which shows orange fish swimming on a blue background. As the scene on the screen continues, the cat gets even more excited and does this:

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that if the word excitement had a face it would be of this feline!

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 30,000 upvotes and tons of comments. People on both the platforms had similar reactions to this delightful video.

“Omg I want the dancing kitty!!” wrote a Redditor. “Looks confused at why it couldn’t see it from behind. So cute,” expressed another. “Oh boy, now I’m laughing out loud as the only person still awake in the house… well, probably not for long,” expressed a third. “That wiggle!” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

