Cat shows affection towards doggo friend in the most peculiar manner. Watch

There are many ways to show one’s affection towards another. When it comes to our furry little friends, usually, the derpier the method of showing love, the better. If you too believe in that notion, then here is a video you cannot miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 10, this clip is almost 30 seconds long. It has been shared with a caption reading, “Heartwarming friendship between my cat and my dog”.

The recording shows a feline and a white-furred doggo hanging out. The pooch is calmly sitting on the ground while the cat struts around close to it. Soon enough, the kitty starts nuzzling into the canine’s face. It also rubs its fur onto the doggo. The pooch doesn’t seem to mind the actions but doesn’t reciprocate them. It sits peacefully and lets the cat cuddle onto it, offering it a few licks once in a while.

Since being aptly shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, the post has received over 10,200 upvotes and over 100 comments. Watch the video that is capturing netizens attention here:

Here is what Redditors had to say about this sweet interspecies companionship. One person said, “They really do seem like old buddies”.

Another individual wrote, “That is so sweet—beautiful cat and dog by the way. Indeed look like best friends forever”. “Dog: ok smol buddy ok,” read one comment trying to guess the doggo’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Awwww, she loves him. Sweet babies,” proclaimed one Reddit user. This cat and dog duo inevitably seem to care about each other a lot, even if they have different ways of showing so.

What are your thoughts on this broship?

