Cat shuts hooman singing in the rudest way. Thank god he’s not a reality TV judge

If you thought the judges on singing reality shows were tough, wait till you see this cat who is a rather mean critic of his hooman’s singing. This video shows the kitty rudely shutting a woman mid-performance even though she sounds great. It’s the kitty’s cuteness and ‘I don’t care a damn’ cattitude that makes this video a must see today.

Posted by TikTok user @killa_kaye_, the clip opens to show the Tiktoker sitting in front of her laptop and singing a song. Her voice sounds beautiful and it seems she’s hitting all the right notes of the song. Her performance, however, is cut short by the feline seated next to her. Within just a few moments, the cat makes it known that he has no interest what-so-ever in the hooman’s singing talent. And the feline does this by standing up on his hind legs and literally smacking the human in the face with his paw.

“I thought he was enjoying it,” says the caption posted along with the video. Excuse us, but who made this cat the judge of talent? Okay, maybe he wanted her to sing another song but you don’t have to be so rude mister.

Posted less than a week ago, the clip has collected over 2 lakh views and more than 35,000 likes. The comments section is filled with some amazing reactions.

“Okay but you sound really good though…” posted a commenter. “Wow, he doesn’t sugar coat thing huh LOL,” added another.

“The cat said there’s only room for one star in this house,” wrote a third and honestly, that sound likes a reasonable explanation. “I was like ‘wow I wanna find someone that looks at me the way that cat looks at her’ then… never mind,” added a fourth.

What do you think about this hooman-feline dynamic?