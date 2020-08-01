Sections
Cat thinks that hooman is lost so she tries to lead them back home. Watch

This is a peak example of animals and humans being bros.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat walking in the wilderness. (Reddit/@SittingHereDrinking)

Many may attest to the notion that when it comes to needing guidance, we often turn to our cute little canine friends. However, here is a cat whose direction skills may give our beloved doggos a run for their money.

Posted on Reddit on August 1, this video has been shared with a caption reading, “My cat thought I was lost so she was leading me home”.

The clip starts with a shot of the outdoors. Herein, a white-furred feline with patches of black-and-brown is seen walking in the wilderness. The cat takes the lead, guiding the pathway for its hooman who is recording the whole scene from behind. The kitty takes breaks often to check for any surrounding dangers and to make sure her hooman is still following her.

Check out this cute protective behaviour here:



My cat thought I was lost so she was leading me home from r/aww

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this guide kitty has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The video has accumulated over 1.2 lakh upvotes and nearly 1,500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this adorable interaction between a feline and her hooman. One person said, “Aww, the way she keeps looking back to make sure you’re still following”.

Another individual wrote, “This is why pets are a godsend, they really just be helping out”. We second that claim. Pets are the best.

“My cat does this every day but only showing me how to get to the kitchen so I can feed him,” read one comment by another cat parent.

What are your thoughts on this kitty who thinks that she is leading her hooman to the safety of their home?

Also Read | This cat is so affectionate that you may think it has been possessed by the spirit of a dog. Watch

