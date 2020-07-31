Sections
Cat tries to 'help' its hooman working from home. It doesn't go as planned

“Let me lend you a paw,” reads one comment posted under this video.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 13:27 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a black-and-white furred feline standing next to a laptop. (Reddit/@BigEconomy1)

Many cat parents may attest to the notion that they can count on their furry little feline friends to engage in all sorts of behaviours. Whether it is offering hugs and kisses, whenever their cats are feeling generous, or procuring some rather unusual presents, which may or may not be appreciated - the list is quite long. This particular kitty is offering its hooman a different type of support who is working from home. However, we aren’t sure if the feline’s efforts are appreciated.

Posted on Reddit on July 31, this video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “My cat trying to help me work from home”.

As the recording begins, viewers come face-to-face with a black-and-white furred feline standing next to a laptop. The cat, then, raises one tentative paw and presses the caps lock button on the computer. “Don’t need the caps lock but thanks,” reads the text on the screen.

What was the feline thinking? What inspired the kitty’s actions? We don’t know for sure, but we always trust our beloved cats to offer a ‘helping’ paw, regardless of whether it is required or not.



Check out the feline’s derpy actions below:

My cat trying to help me work from home. from r/CatTaps

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’, this post has amassed almost 2,000 upvotes and many funny comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this ‘helpful’ kitty. One person said, “I’ve watched this a few times today. So adorable”.

Another individual wrote, “Let me lend you a paw”. “Cats lock,” expressed another while commenting under this video.

What are your thoughts on this cat?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

