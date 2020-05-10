Cat v/s bowl: who will win this war? Watch

Sections
Cat meticulously plans the demise of this bowl.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:14 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The recording starts with the cat pushing a bowl forward towards the edge of the slab. (Reddit/@JDBAZ)

Our furry little feline friends are known to be a little mischievous. Whether it is telling their hoomans to back off as they sleep on their bed or avoiding being part of family portraits, it is almost as if cats find joy in these playful pranks. This kitty who is carefully planning the destruction of a bowl, regardless of its pet parent telling it otherwise, is a prime example of that.

This almost 40-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 10. The video has been captioned, “Just a bit more...a bit more...a bit more...”.

The recording starts with the cat pushing a bowl forward towards the edge of, what appears to be, a kitchen slab. Using its paws, the feline slowly and thoughtfully shifts the dish so that it is halfway off the kitchen counter. At this point, viewers can hear the voice of a not-so-thrilled pet parent in the background. As the clip progresses, the feline takes a few seconds to admire its handiwork. Then, with one final shove from the prankster kitty, the bowl falls to the ground meeting its untimely fate. The video ends with the cat parent producing a high-pitched scream off the camera which causes the black-and-white coloured feline to jump off the counter.

Since its original posting, the clip has almost 14,500 upvotes and nearly 300 comments.



Just a bit more...a bit more...a bit more... from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Here is how Redditors reacted to this naughty cat. One person said, “I love watching a true artist at work. What magnificent skill and patience”. To which another, punnily, responded with, “A beautiful self paw-trait”.

The puns only got better as another Reddit user stated, “The work of a purrfectionist”.

What are your thoughts on this cheeky cat?

Also read | This feline may not speak hooman but it will clearly tell you when it needs snacks. Watch

