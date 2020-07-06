Cat versus blue ribbon. Who will win? Watch adorable video to find out

Fit, fluffy, and fierce, these are just a few words we’d use to describe this Munchkin cat named Sir Bruno Stumpkins. The self-proclaimed ‘Lord of the Stumps’ was recently caught in a grave battle with a blue ribbon. This fight sequence is something all action lovers and feline enthusiasts cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 2, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Bruno.stumpkins practising boxing”.

The recording shows the cat perched atop a wooden stool. A blue ribbon is dangling on top of its head. The feline, standing on its hind legs, tries to catch the shiny piece of clothing in between its paws. However, the ribbon keeps moving left and right, always just merely out of the kitten’s reach.

Though the end of the recording doesn’t declare a clear winner, one can infer that we’re the real victors for having seen such cute content.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cat taps’, the post has amassed more nearly 2,500 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this fight. One person jokingly stated, “Rocky Meowciano”. While another individual declared, “I demand to see this set to the theme from Rocky”.

“I’ve watched this for 30 minutes now... I can’t look away,” read one comment on the subreddit.

The same clip was also shared on Bruno’s very own Instagram account and got lots of love on that application as well.

One Instagram user said, “You boxing champ”. Whilst another proclaimed, “This is so cute”. We couldn’t agree more.

What are your thoughts on this fighter cat?

