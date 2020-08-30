Cat video ‘demonstrates’ the complexities of the matter of the heart. Watch

English playwright William Shakespeare once wrote, “The course of true love never did run smooth”. Here is a cat video which is unknowingly illustrating that proverb.

Posted on Reddit on August 29, this clip is almost 20 seconds long. “Love is scary,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows two white-and-grey furred felines sitting next to each other. The cats press their faces together while one gently licks the other. This sweet exchange goes on for a few more moments, after which something rather unexpected happens.

Check out the hilarious video to know more:

The clip has collected over 11,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments since its original posting on the ‘startled cats’ subreddit.

Reddit users’ reactions to the share were almost as hilarious as the clip itself. One person said, “I know how that cat feels, both of them”.

Another individual wrote, “I relate to you, pal”. “Too much love!” read one comment under the post. A Redditor simply stated, “True though”.

Many on the subreddit were curious about the cats’ breed. Somebody inquired, “What kind of cats are those?”. The original poster responded to the inquiry by commenting, “Sacred Birmans”. Somebody else also replied to the question, jokingly, stating, “Scaredy-cats”.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

