Cat wants to join his hooman in shower for a potentially wholesome reason. Watch

“He’s trying so hard OMG,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 21:21 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a grey-and-white furred feline. (Reddit/@seeyajess520)

It is no lie that cats are the rulers of netizens’ hearts. People seem to adore their furry feline friends, and indeed, why shouldn’t they? Kitties are the epitome of cute. But as charming as these creatures may be, they aren’t necessarily renowned for their caring nature. Some may even say that certain kitties possess a little ‘cattitude’. Well, some cats might, but not this one. Here is a feline who is possibly giving its entire species a PR makeover by showing utmost concern for its hooman.

Posted on Reddit on November 2, this recording is just a little over 30 seconds long. “I think he thinks I’m in danger every time I shower...” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a grey-and-white furred feline standing outside a shower cubicle. Water is heard running in the background as steam slightly fogs up the glassdoor. The kitty stands on its hind legs and scratches at the glass aggressively.

The scratching goes on for a few seconds, after which the pet parent says, “Relax. I am fine”. As someone who isn’t all the fluent in hooman-speak, the cat seems to take this as a cry for help and starts scratching even more furiously.



Check out the kitty’s actions here:

I think he thinks I’m in danger every time I shower....... from r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘what’s wrong with your cat’, this post has received a whole lot of love. The share currently has nearly 13,500 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “There’s water in there, let me rescue you,” trying to guess the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual wrote, “You have a loving cat that is willing to face water to save you. You don’t get that from a maltreated animal. You are worth saving”. “He’s trying so hard OMG,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

