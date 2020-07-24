Cat yells into his hooman’s ear to let her know he doesn’t appreciate the late dinner serving. Watch

Mostly all cat parents know that cat yells are often extremely valid, incredibly good and effectively communicative. This polite yell is no exception to the rule.

Posted on Reddit on July 19, the video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “He yells in my ear if his dinner is late. Finally caught one on camera”.

The recording opens to the shot of a pet parent. The woman’s cat, with fur as black as night, walks into the frame. The feline puts its face very close to the hooman’s ear and lets out a big meow. This action leaves the woman in shock. The video ends with the pet parent asking, “why?”.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cats who yell’, this clip has created quite a buzz. It currently has nearly 18,500 upvotes and almost 300 comments. Check out the cat yell that is making Redditors giggle, here:

Here is what Reddit users had to say about this punctual feline who is letting its displeasure be known through some yells. One person said, “The cat is a gentleman, and he asked politely. You should be proud”. To which the original poster responded, “This is one of his more polite sounding yells. Every minute his dinner is late they get sassier”. It looks like this cat is getting ‘hangrier’ by the minute.

Another individual wrote, “’Why?’ ‘you know why now fill the bowl lady’” when trying to guess the kitty’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Thought lil dude was going in for a sniff or lick? But nope, meow meow!” read one comment on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on the cat who is letting its demands be known?

