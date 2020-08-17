Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cats attempt the cup challenge, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

Cats attempt the cup challenge, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

This may or may not be the best cup challenge you’ve seen so far.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:14 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two felines named Toothless and Fury trying the cup challenge. (Reddit/@Cat_Fanatic1)

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, then you may have seen videos of felines trying their paws at different variations of the cup challenge. In this task, pet parents often build an obstacle course on the floor, using plastic cups and then have their four-legged friends cross it. Usually, treats and (or) cuddles await the kitties on the other end. These clips anyway make for an exciting watch, but this particular snippet from a cup challenge video may make you laugh a little extra hard.

Posted on Reddit on August 16, this recording is 10 seconds long. Part of a longer video shared on YouTube, it shows two felines named Toothless and Fury.

As the film begins, the cats examine the cup wall constructed in front of them. Toothless sniffs the obstacle course for a few seconds, after which it jumps over it. However, the kitty’s landing is not smooth and destroys the plastic barricade. Fury does not seem to appreciate this.

Check out the cat’s derpy reaction here:



Didn’t quite make it... (link to full video in comments) from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated nearly 11,500 upvotes and more than 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “The other cat’s reaction is priceless”. Another individual wrote, “Hahaha, I startle as easily as they do. Usually accompanied by a yelp”.

“Catastrophic,” read one funny comment under the post.

Toothless and Fury have their own YouTube channel which you can check out if you wish to watch the felines get up to other such derpy adventures.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | This cat named Ben does not appear to be a fan of typewriters. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New diagnostic criteria shine light on early dementia mimics
Aug 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
Karnataka government to set up 16 varsities, 34 institutions in 3 years
Aug 17, 2020 19:24 IST
Khattar faces flak for shifting martyr Dhingra’s statue in Karnal
Aug 17, 2020 19:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.