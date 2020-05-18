Sections
Cats fight each other on live TV, their journalist mom tries hard to steal focus

Maybe the cats thought they were meant to be on TV for their combat skills.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:08 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Philippines journalist Doris Bigornia tried to keep a straight face on live TV while her cats chose that very moment to showcase their fighting skills. (Twitter/@nikkibigornia)

Who doesn’t remember having fake wrestling matches with their siblings? These pretend-fights usually ended with someone getting actually hurt, physically or emotionally. They also had an added side effect of causing much grief to mom who either had to break the fight, act as a mediator or on some rare occasions pretend she didn’t notice the fight at all. This viral video will remind you of that whole scenario. Only, the fight is between two kitty siblings and the pretending has to be done by their hooman - who just happens to be live on TV at the time.

A video shared on Twitter shows Philippines journalist Doris Bigornia trying to keep a straight face on live TV while her cats choose that very moment to showcase their fighting skills. Of course, you can’t blame the cats, they thought they were meant to be on TV for their combat skills and their hooman was the one stealing focus.

The clip shows Bigornia looking visibly distressed but trying very hard not to show it while the cats do their own thing behind her. Needless to say, the video is now all kinds of viral.



“CHILDREN!!!! There is a law in the studio!!!!” she tweeted while sharing her reaction to the brawl.



The video meanwhile has collected a whopping 2 million views and counting. It’s also garnered some 48,600 reactions and more than 9,700 retweets.

“LOL, cats can’t be civil,” reacted an individual and for this, we can’t help but add #truedat. “Real Catfight,” comments another. “They want exposure. Love it,” writes a third. “Made my day... Hahaha,” comments a fourth. Ours too.

Cats seem to be rather interested in the world of television. This cat named Betty also interrupted this weatherman’s report and turned into an Internet star. And not just cats, even dogs are happy to face the camera.

Also Read | Cat parent tries to interrupt feline fight. Their efforts produce unexpected results. Watch

