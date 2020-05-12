Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cats ‘recreate’ Mufasa’s cliff fall from The Lion King in real life. Dramatic duo could be the next superstars

Cats ‘recreate’ Mufasa’s cliff fall from The Lion King in real life. Dramatic duo could be the next superstars

Shared on TikTok, a video shows a pair of cats ‘recreating’ a scene from the movie The Lion King.

Updated: May 12, 2020 19:56 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two cats. (TikTok/twosilverfloofs)

Maybe these felines are auditioning for a new cat movie or they think that they are in the cast of the famous movie The Lion King. Whatever the reason maybe, these furballs ‘decided’ to give people a taste of the real life drama and ‘recreate’ a very popular scene from the movie. It’s the part where Mufasa falls to death after Scar, his scheming brother, refuses to help him.

Shared on TikTok, a video shows a pair of cats ‘recreating’ the scene after seeing it on TV. This video is something you never knew you needed, but you did.

@twosilverfloofs

Watches the Lion King once... ##cat ##kitten ##lionking ##fyp ##foryou ##kitty ##petlover ##catsoftiktok ##funnycat ##catcomedy

♬ Lion King - Doozie, The Fish House

Shared on a TikTok page named Two Silver Floofs, the video has already gathered over 1.4 million views and tons of comments from excited viewers. While some joked, others simply expressed their amazement.

“That is why it’s called copycat,” joked a Tiktoker. “This made my day,” expressed another. “This is so adorable, I can’t stop watching,” commented a third. “OMG! That is so awesome,” wrote a fourth.



What do you think of the dramatic cat duo?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
May 12, 2020 21:11 IST
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
May 12, 2020 19:15 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Lockdown 4: People gear up to face the extension with rib-tickling memes
May 12, 2020 21:15 IST
Ludhiana trader booked for selling spurious seeds
May 12, 2020 21:06 IST
‘Definitely exhibition game’: Kohli on Chahal batting up the order
May 12, 2020 21:00 IST
Man, mother booked for roughing up cops in Kalyan
May 12, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.