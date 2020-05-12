Cats ‘recreate’ Mufasa’s cliff fall from The Lion King in real life. Dramatic duo could be the next superstars

Maybe these felines are auditioning for a new cat movie or they think that they are in the cast of the famous movie The Lion King. Whatever the reason maybe, these furballs ‘decided’ to give people a taste of the real life drama and ‘recreate’ a very popular scene from the movie. It’s the part where Mufasa falls to death after Scar, his scheming brother, refuses to help him.

Shared on TikTok, a video shows a pair of cats ‘recreating’ the scene after seeing it on TV. This video is something you never knew you needed, but you did.

Shared on a TikTok page named Two Silver Floofs, the video has already gathered over 1.4 million views and tons of comments from excited viewers. While some joked, others simply expressed their amazement.

“That is why it’s called copycat,” joked a Tiktoker. “This made my day,” expressed another. “This is so adorable, I can’t stop watching,” commented a third. “OMG! That is so awesome,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the dramatic cat duo?