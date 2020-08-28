Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

Cats try to get a pencil stuck under the door frame out, netizens appreciate their efforts

“Gotta love teamwork,” read one comment under the video.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:20 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two grey-and-white furred felines standing next to a door. ((Reddit/@__coveredbridge))

If you’re a cat content enthusiast, then you may have come across some pictures and videos of our favourite feline friends ‘working hard’. If you’re amongst those netizens who love a bit of ‘cats with jobs’ content, then this clip is a must-watch for you.

Posted on Reddit on August 27, this recording is almost 45 seconds long. “The boys working on a project together - getting a pencil out from under the door that they got stuck in the first place,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The film shows two grey-and-white furred felines standing next to a door. Both the cats appear to be concentrating intensely on the task at paw, which is taking out a pencil stuck under the door. The cats paw at the pencil from different positions and angles.

Check out the cats hard at ‘work’:



The boys working on a project together - getting a pencil out from under the door that they got stuck in the first place 😂 from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has accumulated over 9,000 upvotes and the numbers are increasing steadily.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the clip of the two cats ‘working’ together. One person said, “Please provide a project update”. To this, the original poster responded, “They walked off the job! Went on a ‘lunch break’ & never came back”.

“Gotta love teamwork,” read one comment under the video. Another Reddit user responded to this by stating, “Teamwork makes the dream work”. Now that a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ministry of Home Affairs gave nod to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi: Satyendra Jain
Aug 28, 2020 21:53 IST
Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda
Aug 28, 2020 21:49 IST
Two more succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 45
Aug 28, 2020 21:47 IST
The crisis in fiscal federalism | HT Editorial
Aug 28, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.