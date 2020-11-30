Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Caught on camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator in Florida snatches duck in front of people, eats it

Caught on camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator in Florida snatches duck in front of people, eats it

“That’s a big gator,” wrote a Facebook user.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the alligator. (Facebook/@Cass Couey)

A video involving a huge alligator has now created a buzz online. Some may even go as far to say that it looks like a scene straight out of a Jurassic Park movie. The clip shows a massive 13-foot-long alligator devouring a duck in a lake in Florida in front of some people.

Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey, a couple of hunters, were out duck hunting in Leesburg when they encountered the dinosaur-sized alligator. Couey shared the video on his personal Facebook profile. “It’s not just fishing, Florida duck hunting has a taxman too! Monster alligator eats duck while hunting,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people. There were some who couldn’t stop commenting on the size of the alligator.

“That’s a big gator,” wrote a Facebook user. “Caught on Camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator eats duck in Florida lake,” joked another. “Can y’all imagine the conversation with the other gators. ‘Boys, they were just falling out the sky. It was wild’,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nov 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Nov 30, 2020 14:32 IST
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nov 30, 2020 12:36 IST

latest news

‘Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is’: Pathan
Nov 30, 2020 15:10 IST
BJP leader suggests new names for MP’s Idgah Hills and Hoshangabad
Nov 30, 2020 15:02 IST
‘Free’ mask, Rs 200 fine in Mumbai for rule violators: BMC
Nov 30, 2020 15:01 IST
Home secretary writes to states, UTs over fire incidents in hospitals, nursing homes
Nov 30, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.