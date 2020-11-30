Caught on camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator in Florida snatches duck in front of people, eats it

A video involving a huge alligator has now created a buzz online. Some may even go as far to say that it looks like a scene straight out of a Jurassic Park movie. The clip shows a massive 13-foot-long alligator devouring a duck in a lake in Florida in front of some people.

Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey, a couple of hunters, were out duck hunting in Leesburg when they encountered the dinosaur-sized alligator. Couey shared the video on his personal Facebook profile. “It’s not just fishing, Florida duck hunting has a taxman too! Monster alligator eats duck while hunting,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people. There were some who couldn’t stop commenting on the size of the alligator.

“That’s a big gator,” wrote a Facebook user. “Caught on Camera: Massive 13-foot-long alligator eats duck in Florida lake,” joked another. “Can y’all imagine the conversation with the other gators. ‘Boys, they were just falling out the sky. It was wild’,” commented a third.

