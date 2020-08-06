Celebs use their pictures as memes to describe months of 2020. Trend takes over social media

The pandemic, in the past few months, has drastically altered people’s daily lives. As people are adjusting to the new norms of life, a few creative minds are trying to spread some joy by sharing various forms of funny memes and hilarious trends. The recent one on the block is a challenge which shows Hollywood celebrities using their own pictures to sum up their feelings of the eight months of 2020.

Also dubbed as the “Reese Witherspoon Challenge,” as the Legally Blond star is the one who kicked off this trend on social media, especially Instagram, it’s now going viral.

With just a simple caption “Yup” and hashtag #2020, this is what Witherspoon shared:

Others soon joined the all-too-true funny trend and unleashed their creativity to share various posts:

OTT platforms like Neflix and Hulu also jumped in to share their versions of the memes:

What would you share?