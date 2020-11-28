Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Healing art: Cellist performs classic works against backdrop of deserted museum

Healing art: Cellist performs classic works against backdrop of deserted museum

During the pandemic, Camille Thomas has performed at the Palace of Versailles, the Institute of the Arab World and is scheduled next week to perform at the Grand Palais, a vast exhibition space next to the Champs Elysees.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:47 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Paris

French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas plays at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

It’s an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times.

She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.

French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas poses during an interview with Reuters at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France. ( REUTERS )

During the pandemic, she has performed at the Palace of Versailles, the Institute of the Arab World and is scheduled next week to perform at the Grand Palais, a vast exhibition space next to the Champs Elysees. All the venues are shut because of France’s COVID-19 lockdown.

A YouTube video of her performing at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris in October had been viewed 36,575 times as of Friday.



“I wanted to symbolise with these images the loneliness of musicians without the public, of museums without visitors,” said Thomas.

She was speaking in a room of the Museum of Decorative Arts this week where she played the Kaddish, a piece written by 20th century French composer Maurice Ravel.

“Of course people need medical care in this pandemic time but they also need care for the soul,” said Thomas, 32, who has a recording contract with a classical music label.

French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas plays at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs, which is closed to visitors during the lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France. ( REUTERS )

“I believe that art and music is healing and it’s essential to ... feel that, after this difficult time, all this beauty is waiting, it’s still there and it’s worth fighting for it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

J&K goes to DDC polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 11:10 IST
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Nov 28, 2020 11:08 IST
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 11:00 IST
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Nov 28, 2020 10:16 IST

latest news

Wolfsburg beat Bremen 5-3 as Maradona honored in Bundesliga
Nov 28, 2020 11:15 IST
Newcastle scores 2 late goals, beats Palace 2-0 in EPL
Nov 28, 2020 11:06 IST
Covid-19 caseload in India climbs to 93,51,109
Nov 28, 2020 11:05 IST
Anushka talks about resuming work after baby, striking a balance
Nov 28, 2020 11:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.