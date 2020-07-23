Champ the doggo’s cool pool pawty has an unexpected end. Watch

Sections
Champ’s adorableness will still make you go “aww”.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:37 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Champ plays in his new pool. (Instagram/@champgoldenpup)

Doggos usually love frolicking around in water. From tying to ‘catch’ the water, to performing zoomies in excitement to splashing it all around, videos of dogs enjoying water are a treat. And this video is a happy addition to such clips.

A video, shared on Instagram, shows Champ a golden retriever pupper’s reaction to his own pool. Shared on the pooch’s own account, called champgoldenpup, the clip shows him having an awesome pawty in his new pool.

The clip opens to show Champ all excited about this new gift and “doim an explore” of the new pool. He even helps blow air into the pool to set it up and to fill it up with water. After that it’s play time, right from attacking the water to playing fetch while in the pool.

By the end of the video, though, something rather unexpected happens. But don’t be sad - Champ’s adorableness will still make you go “aww”. Take a look:



Shared some 17 hours ago, the video has collected lots of heartening reactions.

“Then I popped it. Lol. Something my human toddler would do too,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is just the best,” shared another.

“Oh no! I was so excited that you had a pool and then saw, well it’s destroyed now!” read a comments from a doggo’s account. “I asked mom for a pool and she said I’d pop it… that’s part of the fun,” said another.

Well this water pawty did seem all kinds of fun, pool popping included. What do you think?

