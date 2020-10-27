Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Chandigarh-based group sells reused earthen lamps to support education of kids in need

Chandigarh-based group sells reused earthen lamps to support education of kids in need

Rohit, a member of the group said the project was started in 2018 and they earned Rs 50,000 in 2019 after reusing earthen lamps from last year’s waste.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Chandigarh

A Chandigarh-based group has come up with ‘Deep Se Sahayog Tak’ project under which they have reused discarded earthen lamps to raise money for children’s education. (ANI)

Motivating others to reduce and recycle waste materials, a Chandigarh-based group has come up with ‘Deep Se Sahayog Tak’ project under which they have reused discarded earthen lamps to raise money for children’s education.

Rohit, a member of the group said the project was started in 2018 and they earned Rs 50,000 in 2019 after reusing earthen lamps from last year’s waste. They contributed that money for the education of needy children.

Speaking to ANI, Rohit said, “We came up with the idea of reusing discarded earthen lamps in 2018 and started Deep Se Sahayog Tak project under which we provided funds to help needy children to study. We collected 20,000 lamps in 2018 and recycled them to sell, from which we earned Rs 50,000.”

“In order to help people financially, we have created a self-help group of youth who were in contact with us during COVID-19. We engaged them in the cleaning and colouring of lamps. Now, 40 per cent of the earning will go to these youth who helped cleaning the lamps and 60 per cent will be invested in children’s education,” he added.

The group will sell a pack of 24 pieces of earthen lamps in an eco-friendly bag at the cost of Rs 50 with an option of home delivery.

“One of the known shopping malls at Chandigarh has also allowed us to sell these packs on their premises,” Rohit said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
Oct 27, 2020 09:56 IST
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST

latest news

‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
Oct 27, 2020 10:47 IST
Mumbai civic body revives plan to set up desalination plant for potable water
Oct 27, 2020 10:43 IST
Aguero ruled out for two to four weeks, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
Oct 27, 2020 10:42 IST
Maharashtra: MMR’s contribution in Covid-19 daily case count reduces by half
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.