Chandigarh NGO sets up mobile library in minivan, helps underprivileged students

Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books from various places to help the students who can not afford them amid the financial setback due to coronavirus.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 10:02 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mohali

Sandeep Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books from various places to help the students who can not afford them. (ANI)

A Chandigarh-based NGO has set up a small library in a minivan to distribute books among the unprivileged students in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “When I completed my studies, I came up with an idea to reuse the books. In December 2016, I started this initiative and organised camps in schools. People responded positively, and came forward to help me with the study materials.”

From then to now, Kumar organised a small library in his minivan, filled with books and writing materials collected from various houses, and started visiting slums and colonies to help students in need.



“During the lockdown, people used to call for study material but distribution via a scooter was not feasible. However, I have got a minivan now for the distribution, We also give away masks and sanitary napkins along with study materials,” Kumar further said, adding that the motto of his foundation is ‘Education from Trash’.

Kumar has collected about 40,000 books in the last three years and distributed almost 10,000 books to the children in the area during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

