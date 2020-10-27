Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Chaos never looked so beautiful,’ say netizens about this video. See why

‘Chaos never looked so beautiful,’ say netizens about this video. See why

The video, an Instagram Reel, has been shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud on his page ‘abhaycalligraphy’.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:26 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows calligraphy. (Instagram/@abhaycalligraphy)

Are you someone who can spend hours watching people fill up an empty canvas with colours? Do you enjoy seeing how artworks are created? If so, then this video, and other such content, posted by this Instagram user, will win your heart. The clip shows one how chaos can look beautiful if only one has the right tools. In this case, the tool is a special calligraphy pen - and of course a talented artist.

The video, an Instagram Reel, has been shared by Abhay Pratap Singh Rathoud on his page ‘abhaycalligraphy’. The artist’s page is full of videos showing his beautiful calligraphy skills. This clip shows the artist writing the words ‘beautiful chaos’, and the whole thing is bound to leave you spellbound. This hashtag #OddlySatisfying would perfectly describe this clip. Take a look:

Posted a week ago, the video has collected 87,000 likes and several appreciative comments. Not only have people praised the smooth lettering in the clip, but a few have also even expressed the desire to learn this skill.

“Chaos has never looked so beautiful before,” posted an Instagram user. “This is so satisfying to watch! Amazing work,” shared another. “How can we learn this, please take online classes,” added a third.

The page has several such videos:

What do you think of these videos?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Oct 28, 2020 04:07 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sitharaman take stock of economy as centre
Oct 28, 2020 04:49 IST
‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’
Oct 28, 2020 04:45 IST
Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action
Oct 28, 2020 04:40 IST
EC pulls up Kamal Nath over remark
Oct 28, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.