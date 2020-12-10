‘Chatty’ ostrich chick Bristle’s adorable trill will make you happy. Watch

The Internet is filled with various types of cute animal videos. Such clips often leave people happy and with a smile on their face. Just like this one involving an ostrich chick named Bristle.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram to share the video. “Bristle is feeling very chatty tonight. Sound up to hear this ostrich chick’s adorable trill!” they wrote.

In the following lines of the caption they described how they rescued the tiny animal from one of the “bushfires that engulfed Tsavo in recent months.”

“As a full-grown ostrich, he will be a formidable bird. For now, however, he’s just a little ball of fluff. When he’s not running after (and chirping at!) his Keepers, Bristle loves to snack on sukuma leaves. We will raise him at our Kaluku Field HQ, until he’s ready to be reintegrated back into the wild,” they wrote and concluded the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 54,000 views – and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the animal.

“Adorable!! Never heard of an ostrich trill before,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bristle is adorable. Love hearing his trill,” shared another. “Bristle is quite possibly the most perfect name for this baby,” said a third.

