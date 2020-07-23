Cheeky cat needs cash: Feline steals ‘money’ from pub. We’re not kidding, watch videos

If the words “cat steals cash” make you go “what?!”, then you’re not alone. An incident involving a cat and bundles of cash has now left many with the same question, while also making them laugh out loud. There’s a chance seeing the videos which capture this bugler cat’s antics will have the same effect on you.

The videos have been shared on Instagram by a pub in Russia. One clip, shared three days ago, shows the cat running away with a bundle of money. However, during its escape, it drops the bundle and someone else picks it up. The caption of the video, loosely translated reads, “Caught red handed.”

The second video, shared just a few hours after the first one, shows the cat doing the same thing all over again. However, this time the cheeky feline doesn’t fail and quickly runs away with the bundle.

Thankfully, what the kitten ran away with was a bundle of obsolete currency notes. They were USSR rubles, which are not in use any longer, and kept in the pub for decorative purposes, reports Daily Star.

In fact, the owner of the place has now adopted the little one given it a beautiful name – Masyanya.

“I’m not quite sure why the kitten is such a big fan of money but we’ll definitely keep an eye on her from now on and keep the cash box locked,” the owner told Daily Star.

The pub also shared two more videos of the kitty playing with the obsolete notes:

