Sections
Home / It's Viral / Cheeky cat needs cash: Feline steals ‘money’ from pub. We’re not kidding, watch videos

Cheeky cat needs cash: Feline steals ‘money’ from pub. We’re not kidding, watch videos

The videos have been shared on Instagram by the pub where the incident took place.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat in question. (Instagram/pivbar_cccp)

If the words “cat steals cash” make you go “what?!”, then you’re not alone. An incident involving a cat and bundles of cash has now left many with the same question, while also making them laugh out loud. There’s a chance seeing the videos which capture this bugler cat’s antics will have the same effect on you.

The videos have been shared on Instagram by a pub in Russia. One clip, shared three days ago, shows the cat running away with a bundle of money. However, during its escape, it drops the bundle and someone else picks it up. The caption of the video, loosely translated reads, “Caught red handed.”

The second video, shared just a few hours after the first one, shows the cat doing the same thing all over again. However, this time the cheeky feline doesn’t fail and quickly runs away with the bundle.



Thankfully, what the kitten ran away with was a bundle of obsolete currency notes. They were USSR rubles, which are not in use any longer, and kept in the pub for decorative purposes, reports Daily Star.



In fact, the owner of the place has now adopted the little one given it a beautiful name – Masyanya.

“I’m not quite sure why the kitten is such a big fan of money but we’ll definitely keep an eye on her from now on and keep the cash box locked,” the owner told Daily Star.

 The pub also shared two more videos of the kitty playing with the obsolete notes:

What do you think of this kitty?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff
Jul 23, 2020 16:37 IST
Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message
Jul 23, 2020 16:34 IST
I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak
Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST
Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral
Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.