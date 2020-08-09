Cheetah makes the most amazing sound when pet. Give it a listen

Sections
This cheetah at the Wild Cat Conservation Centre is named Zane.

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cheetah named Zane at the Wild Cat Conservation Centre. (Instagram/@wildcatcentre)

Have you ever seen a cheetah purr because it is enjoying a petting session? If yes, lucky you. But if the answer to that question is no, worry not. Let this video of Zane the cheetah at the Wild Cat Conservation Centre be the first instance you witness such an incredible sight.

This clip was posted on Wild Cat Conservation Centre’s official Instagram account on August 8. “The best sound in the world,” reads the caption of the post.

The recording shows a close-up of Zane’s face. A human hand is also visible in the frame. The cheetah’s chin is perched upon the human palm, which is systematically and softly caressing the animal’s fur.

Zane’s delight over this treatment is communicated through the sounds he produces. Wondering what they sound like? Check out this video to find out:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this clip has received a whole of love. It currently has nearly 2 lakh views and many positive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Zane’s happy purrs. One person said, “I have never heard a cheetah purr! This is amazing”.

Another individual wrote, “Every cat loves a good scratch”. “I can watch this all day,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody declared, “Truly, the best sound,” agreeing with the caption of the post. “Aaaa so cute!” exclaimed another Instagram user, unable to keep their cool over the sound of the cheetah.

What are your thoughts on Zane and his purrs?

