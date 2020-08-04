Sections
Home / It's Viral / Chennai man attempts to break Guinness World Record by solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater

Chennai man attempts to break Guinness World Record by solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater

Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik’s cube solved underwater.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Chennai

25-year old Illayaram Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes underwater. (ANI)

25-year old Illayaram Sekar has attempted to break the Guinness World Record of solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater in a single breath.

Sekar successfully solved 6 Rubik’s cubes in 2.17 minutes against the previous record of 5 Rubik’s cube solved underwater in 2014.

After attempting Guinness World Record for solving most Rubik’s cube underwater in a single breath, Illayaram Sekar said, “I finally broke the record after six years. I am the first person to attempt this record in Asia. I am working in a school currently in Chennai.”



“I want to inspire my students to do more. Pandemic will come and go but our mind and spirit should reach a higher level to face anything in life.”



While solving the 3D combination puzzle Rubik’s cube one has to get even colors on each side of the cube.

Also Read | Chennai group bags four world records in hula hooping, netizens shower praise

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders for US federal contracts
Aug 04, 2020 11:17 IST
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Aug 04, 2020 11:16 IST
ClickOnCare announces newly designed website launch with latest UI enhancements
Aug 04, 2020 11:11 IST
The COVID-19 impact: New policies enhance MBA admissions at top B-schools
Aug 04, 2020 11:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.