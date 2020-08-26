Sections
Chennai Man solves most Rubik’s cubes underwater in one breath, bags Guinness World Records title

In a video, shared on Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel, Sekar can be seen solving 6 Rubik’s cubes underwater in a single breath.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:44 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Illayaram Sekar has successfully created the record and gained his place in the Guinness World Records. (YouTube/@Guinness World Records)

Remember the 25-year-old man from Chennai who attempted to break a world record by solving the most number of Rubik’s cubes underwater? Illayaram Sekar has successfully created the record and gained his place in the Guinness World Records (GWR) with his unbelievable performance.

In a video, shared on GWR’s official YouTube channel, Sekar can be seen solving 6 Rubik’s cubes underwater in a single breath. The caption details that he “began solving Rubik’s cubes in 2013 and practiced for two years to break this record.” An article shared on official website of GWR explains that the he beat the previous record of five Rubik’s cubes solved underwater. He completed the feat in 2.17 minutes.

Check out the clip:



Shared on August 22, the incredible clip has garnered over 94,700 views and tons of congratulatory messages from netizens. While some were surprised at Sekar’s talent, others were amazed to see his calm and composed demeanour throughout the feat.



“That fact that he doesn’t just hand of the completed Rubik’s cube and just let it float, is more satisfying than him solving the Rubik’s cube,” points out a YouTube user. “He did six underwater, wow that’s some serious skill. Insane and impressive,” exclaims another.

“I can’t even solve a Rubik’s cube and he is solving underwater,” says a third. “He was underwater for over 2min. Amazing,” comments a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this world record?

