Cher’s ‘I’m here’ tweet sparks hilarious trend on Twitter

This image shows Cher and the tweet her shared on October 22. (Screengrab)

American singer Cher is renowned for her fantastic voice and timeless style. The former member of the famous rock duo Sonny & Cher is also known for her eccentric, and often hilarious, Twitter presence. Case in point, this unusual tweet by the legendary singer which has sparked a rather funny trend on the micro-blogging application.

“I’m here,” reads the text shared by Cher on her official Twitter account on October 22. Since being posted on the micro-blogging application, the tweet has accumulated over 51,300 likes.

Tweeple soon started retweeting the post but not before adding a sprinkle of their humour to the mix. Here are some amusing shares from the micro-blogging application which may leave you in splits:

Are you the person who notifies others of their arrival before they’ve reached or are you the person who, regardless of being given this extra time, is still late?

Who else can relate to those late-night toilet troubles?

This is a scenario some of us may be way too familiar with.

Alanis Morissette also chimed in with the lyrics of her 1995 hit You Oughta Know. Did that reference take you down memory lane?

Is this or isn’t this the reality of many of our daily lives?

We suppose an iced coffee is worth a few glares from one’s teacher.

The golden words to show someone who is feeling low some emotional support.

A special reference for all the literature enthusiasts out there.

What are your thoughts on this trend? Did it leave you giggling too?