Chester the alligator loves watermelon. Watch him smash one to bits

How much do you like watermelon? The refreshing fruit is a must-have during the summer months to get some respite from the heat. But how much ever you may like watermelon, chances are you don’t like it as much as this alligator.

A video shared on Instagram shows Chester the gator enjoying a watermelon - by smashing it into smithereens with its powerful jaws.

The clip has been shared on the ‘gatorland_orlando’ page. The bio on the page says Gatorland is the “Alligator Capital of the World” and it offers several interesting videos of giant reptiles.

“Do you love watermelon? Tag a friend who does!” says the caption. And you may want to share the video with a friend just as the caption suggests.

Watch Chester in action in the video below:

Since being shared on September 19, the video has collected several reactions.

“Look at the pure power he’s got. Just so awesome,” wrote an individual in the comments section of the video. “Great video!” shared another. “I don’t love watermelon more than I love Chester,” added a third.

What do you think about the video?