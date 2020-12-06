Sections
Chetan Bhagat shares encounter with street vendor selling his books, netizens have mixed reactions

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his interaction with a street vendor who tried to sell him his own books. The encounter received many reactions from netizens ranging from...

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 19:56 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Chetan Bhagat interacting with the street vendor. (Twitter/@chetan_bhagat)

Author Chetan Bhagat shared a video of his interaction with a street vendor who tried to sell him his own books. The encounter received many reactions from netizens ranging from people calling the meeting wholesome to branding it as unnecessary.

The video shows Bhagat speaking to the vendor while wearing a mask. He goes on to converse with the man in Hindi and asks him if Chetan Bhagat is a good writer. To which, the vendor assures him that the books by Bhagat are amazing.

“Met this guy today who refused to agree that Chetan Bhagat is not good! I love him and admire is hard work and marketing! I am who I am because of these guys!” Bhagat wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 5, the clip has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and more than 6,800 likes. Netizens had various reactions regarding the clip. Here’s what they had to say:

