Chhota Bheem inspired #JusticeForChutki trends, reminds people of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Memes take over Twitter

Chhota Bheem tying knot with Rajkumari Indumati left people irked. They started shared their reactions on Twitter using the hashtag #JusticeForChutki.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Twitter user shared this Kuch Kuch Hota Hai meme using #JusticeForChutki. (Twitter)

Unless you are completely detached from the world of television, you may have come across a kid’s show called Chhota Bheem. Though produced for the young ones, the show also enjoys a fan following among teenagers and adults. Now, a twist in the show has left people enraged and they can’t keep calm.

Turns out, instead of marrying Chutki, as everyone watching the show expected, Chhota Bheem went ahead and tied the not with Rajkumari Indumati, the daughter of the king. This unexpected turn has now left people fuming and asking, “What is this behaviour Bheem?”.

There are so many such reactions that the hashtag #JusticeForChutki has become a trending topic.



Several people who were remained of the popular film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the film, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) ends up marrying Tina (Rani Mukerji) instead of his best friend Anjali (Kajol), who is in love with him - at least the first time. Twitter took it upon themselves to point out that it’s the same storyline. A Twitter user even expressed this with an appropriate meme:



This is, however, not the only viewpoint that people came up with. From calling Chhota Bheem a traitor to asking Chutki to stay strong, people shared all kinds of memes.

This Twitter user wrote an angry tweet while standing up for Chutki:

As for this individual, they wrote Chutki deserves much better:

Here’s another reaction to this whole dynamic.

Another Twitter user couldn’t handle the sorrow and tweeted an appeal to the show’s makers:

Wondering why there’s so much hullaballoo surrounding a carton plot twist? Maybe people just wanted to break into a little laughter with this silliness during these trying times, at least the witty comments on Twitter suggest so.

