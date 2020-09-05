Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Chicken and cat’s partner-in-crime moment has left netizens in splits

Chicken and cat’s partner-in-crime moment has left netizens in splits

The video shows the cat standing on its hind legs on the chicken’s back as it licks on some food kept on a table.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:47 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat and chicken. (Twitter@susantananda3)

If you haven’t seen anything bizarre throughout the day, let this video be your first. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a clip showing a cat and a chicken stealing food has grabbed netizens’ attention and may leave you chuckling too.

The video shows the cat standing on its hind legs on the chicken’s back as it licks on some food kept on a table. Looks like this cat came prepared with its feathery accomplice and two other bodyguards for this tasty heist.

Check out the video:



Posted on September 5, the clip has garnered over 7,600 views along with several comments from netizens. While some pointed out the unusual partners-in-crime, others simply dropped in numerous laughing emojis.



Here’s how people reacted: 

What do you think about these unusual ‘criminals’?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Sep 05, 2020 20:44 IST
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Sep 05, 2020 21:10 IST

latest news

Video of man doing backflips goes viral, gets over 7 million views
Sep 05, 2020 21:24 IST
Lap up the yummy Jamun Jam before season is over
Sep 05, 2020 21:15 IST
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Sep 05, 2020 21:10 IST
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Sep 05, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.