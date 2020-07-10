Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praises ‘New Zealand origin Delhiite’ for donating plasma, tweets video

Sections
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt’s plasma bank. You must watch his video about his experience.“

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called YouTuber Karl Rock a ‘Delhiite.’ (YouTube/@iamkarlrock)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share a video of YouTuber Karl Rock. The chief minister praised Rock for donating plasma at Delhi government’s plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital located in Vasant Kunj.

“Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt’s plasma bank. You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives,” the chief minister tweeted.

The video opens with the YouTuber explaining how he had battled coronavirus and now he is on his way to donate plasma to help people who are fighting against the virus. “It is a privilege to give plasma and help other people,” he says in the video.

In the next few minutes, he is seen donating the plasma and also explaining the process. Alongside, he also encourages others, who have fought and won over corona, to come forward and donate their plasma.



He concludes the video by saying how he distributed the money he received from Delhi Government for the donation of plasma among the workers in his housing society.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 61,000 views. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 4,100 likes and close to a 1,000 retweets.

Rock, in his reply, thanked the CM for calling him a Delhiite and also wrote:

People couldn’t stop praising Rock for his actions and there were some who even called him a “rockstar”.

Take a look at what people wrote:

“I support every single step which can save even 1 life in Delhi. Kudos,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute to all donors,” wrote a second.

The country’s first plasma bank was opened at ILBS. It is set up to create a pool of plasma from those who have already recovered from Covid-19. The CM has also laid out detailed criteria for the donors.

